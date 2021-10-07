Aastha Gill and Arjun Bijlani come together for a Navratri Special song 'Saawariya'

MUMBAI: After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani and co-contestant & singer Aastha Gill come together for a new Navratri special song 'Saawariya'. Tugging your heart strings, the duo's chemistry will leave you asking for more. Check out thier exclsuice pictures from the sets of their upcoming sosong 'Saawariya'. Looks like this jodi had great fun shooting this single in Mumbai.
Out on 8th October, the song features Aastha Gill and Arjun Bhijlani in a striking chemistry and is sung by Aastha Gill and Kumar Sanu.
Arjun Bijlani and Aastha took over Instagram to share the motion poster, take a look here :
Singer Aastha Gill is know for blockbuster songs like ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent Paani Paani and Bachpan ka Pyaar. One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning, Aastha Gill is a seasoned singer with record-breaking Bollywood and Independent tracks to her credit. The singer stunned the audiences with her party raging tracks this year with Badshaah, which have racked up over 430 million+ views on YouTube, Bachpan Ka Pyaar with 220Million+ views on YouTube.
