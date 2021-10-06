Lady Gaga recalls moment Tony Bennett remembered her name amid Alzheimer's battle

MUMBAI: On Sunday's episode of '60 Minutes', Lady Gaga spoke with Anderson Cooper about recently performing with legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who is battling an Alzheimer's diagnosis, and the emotional moment he said her name onstage for the first time "in a long time," reports Billboard.com.
Lady Gaga joined Bennett onstage in August for two shows at the Radio City Music Hall in honour of his 95th birthday and possibly his last time performing to a crowd.
Bennett and Lady Gaga released an album in 2014 titled 'Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live!' Bennett's representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the singer's second collaborative album with Lady Gaga, 'Love for Sale' will be his last studio album and he would not resume his touring schedule.
Bennett and his family revealed in February that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.
(Source: IANS)
