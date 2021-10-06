For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Oct 2021 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga recalls moment Tony Bennett remembered her name amid Alzheimer's battle

MUMBAI: On Sunday's episode of '60 Minutes', Lady Gaga spoke with Anderson Cooper about recently performing with legendary crooner Tony Bennett, who is battling an Alzheimer's diagnosis, and the emotional moment he said her name onstage for the first time "in a long time," reports Billboard.com.

Lady Gaga joined Bennett onstage in August for two shows at the Radio City Music Hall in honour of his 95th birthday and possibly his last time performing to a crowd.

Bennett and Lady Gaga released an album in 2014 titled 'Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live!' Bennett's representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the singer's second collaborative album with Lady Gaga, 'Love for Sale' will be his last studio album and he would not resume his touring schedule.

Bennett and his family revealed in February that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
60 Minutes Lady Gaga Anderson Cooper
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2016

Azealia Banks slams Zayn with transphobic comment

MUMBAI: Rapper Azealia Banks has slammed former One Direction star Zayn Malik with a transphobic comment. The ‘Big Big Beat’ star made the comments on a collage of photographs of Malik from his GQ magazine photoshoot, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2016

Kinney wants to reconcile with Lady Gaga

MUMBAI: Actor Taylor Kinney reportedly wants to get back together with singer-actress Lady Gaga. Kinney and Gaga “have been talking", said a source close to the ‘Chicago Fire’ actor, reports usmagazine.com. “Taylor really hopes they'll get back together.”

read more
News | 09 Aug 2016

Lady Gaga to release new music soon?

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga could be releasing new music this month, according to Texan DJ Chase Murphy.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2016

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber win at Teen Choice Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez and her former boyfriend Justin Bieber won accolades at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2016

Lady Gaga sings for orphanage

MUMBAI:Pop star Lady Gaga performed an a capella version of 'Born This Way' when she visited a children's orphanage in Mexico.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music introduced new record-shaped widget, now available in Android 12

MUMBAI: Android 12 might have everyone’s attention focused on Material You, but it’s far from theread more

News
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records

MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music aread more

News
Spotify won’t drain your iPhone battery, find out how

MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more

News
Prasar Bharati completes recruitment of 2365 essential posts, no proposal to regularise casuals

NEW DELHI: Even as the Government has admitted that there are vacancies in Prasar Bharati, there read more

News
Radio Mirchi Chandigarh celebrates Rakhi with a twist

MUMBAI: Mirchi's newborn outlet in Chandigarh has some distinct programming to offer its audienceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tyler, The Creator pays tribute to 'trailblazers' in touching speech at BET Hip Hop awards

MUMBAI: Tyler, The Creator received one of the top honours at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, and, as his name so accurately pinpoints, he created one...read more

2
Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ by Jubin Nautiyal!

MUMBAI: Ushering in the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the devotional single ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’...read more

3
Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan to usher in Navratri on TV

MUMBAI: Famous singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be seen reviving their '90s magic on the show 'Shaandaar Navratri Night'. It...read more

4
AR Rahman enters 'dark' territory with docu-feature on Burari deaths

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman says creating music for a docu-feature was an 'unexplored' space for him until now, as he has...read more

5
Harry Styles reveals the story behind "Watermelon Sugar"

MUMBAI: After almost two years of anticipation, Harry Styles finally gave his fans what they earnestly craved: A confession. While performing onstage...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games