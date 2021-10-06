Ed Sheeran joins ‘The Voice’ as mentor

MUMBAI: The Voice is stepping up its "A Team."

International superstar Ed Sheeran is officially joining the hit NBC reality singing competition as the Season 21 Mega Mentor, it was announced today, Oct. 5. The Grammy winner joins coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists ahead of the Knockouts, beginning Monday, Oct. 25.

The Knockouts feature competing artists paired against a teammate, but the singers can select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. As a Mega Mentor, Sheeran will utilize his critically-acclaimed experience in songwriting, musical production and performing to provide multi-faceted mentorship, guiding the artists in their vocal and technical choices.

Plus, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer will also help contestants navigate the most difficult part of the Knockouts: selecting a song that truly emphasizes their voice.

Only the coaches can choose the winner from their team to advance to the Live Playoffs.

Each coach has one steal in the Knockout rounds.

As for Sheeran's own music, the four-time Grammy winner is set to release his latest studio album =, featuring the chart-topping lead singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers," on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.