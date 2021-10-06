For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Oct 2021 15:17

Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan to usher in Navratri on TV

MUMBAI: Famous singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be seen reviving their '90s magic on the show 'Shaandaar Navratri Night'. It will be hosted by Aditya Narayan and Sugandha Mishra. There will be performances from the contestants of 'Super Dancer', 'India's Best Dancer' and 'Indian Idol - Season 12'.

Furthermore Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan can be seen performing Garba in the show. Celebrating the festivities, the singers are also seen enjoying some sweets and revealing their fondest memories. Host Aditya Narayan will be singing with his father. The set will be adorned with a life-size idol of Goddess Durga.

From 'India's Best Dancer 1' contestant Rutuja and winner Tiger Pop will be showcasing some of their performances.

Tiger Pop shared his experience of performing for the special Navratri event saying: "It was absolutely amazing. I really felt so great coming back to the stage that first made me start on my journey to success."

Talking about hosting the event, Aditya Narayan expressed his joy as said: "I enjoyed being present for this special event solely because I got an opportunity to witness some amazing performances. Viewers will also see me perform with my father, Udit Narayan which for me, is an honour."

Sugandha Mishra also echoed the feelings of her co-anchor and shared: "I even performed Garba on stage to Udit ji's song. Of course, the anchoring was that much more fun because of my co-host Aditya Narayan who is a wonderful human being and an equally brilliant host."

The Top 6 finalists of 'Indian Idol 12' - Pawandeep Rajan (winner), Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya have performed.

Pawandeep Rajan who performed duet songs with Arunita Kanjilal said that he felt as if he was performing for 'Indian Idol' again: "I felt like I was returning to 'Indian Idol' because we were in these attires and sang songs that we prepared for this event."

For the event Pawandeep and Arunita would be singing six songs including 'Tere liye hum hai jiye' from 'Veer Zaara', 'Dilwale's 'Gerua', the titular soundtrack of 'Kalank', and 'Udi udi jaye' from the film 'Raees'.

Arunita Kanjilal also expressed her elation on being able to perform for the special Navratri event: "I have heard that the way Navratri is celebrated in Mumbai is very special because it is celebrated with such pomp and show so I am really very excited."

'Shaandaar Navratri Night' will air on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Alka Yagnik Kumar Sanu Udit Narayan Shaandaar Navratri Night Aditya Narayan Sugandha Mishra
