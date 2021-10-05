Indie artiste Arnav Maggo's music video 'Look At Me Now' unveiled

MUMBAI: Indepedent singer-songwriter Arnav Maggo unveiled his latest English music video 'Look At Me Now'

Talking about his new single, Arnav said, "A song about the end of a chapter, a relationship and an urge to move on to only finding it harder with time." This marks his fourth independent release.

Talking further, he added, "The song also highlights the uneasiness and confusion when moving on comes easier to one person than the other."

Arnav started playing guitar at age 13 as he started to explore his artistic voice during his time at New York University. He writes in Hindi and English, and his music emphasizes the concept, vocal melodies, and guitar phrases in an ambient setting.

Moving back from New York to pursue a career in music, he is a self-taught musician. His message revolves around self-realization, fighting life's stagnancy, and breaking monotony, which people of all ages strongly relate to in their own ways. His influences include Radiohead, Mumford & Sons, and Dire Straits.

His previous singles include 'Jo Tu Hai Yahaan', 'Aa chalein hum kahin' and 'It's hard staying apart'.

