Harry Styles confirms explicit meaning behind 'Watermelon Sugar'

MUMBAI: British singer-actor and former One Direction band member Harry Styles has revealed the real meaning behind his song 'Watermelon Sugar'.
The 27-year-old pop star revealed during a gig in Nashville that his 2019 single is centred around the subject of female pleasure, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Styles said: "This song is about ... It doesn't really matter what it's about."
The singer said that the hit single is about the "sweetness of life", before he encouraged the crowd to sing some of the lyrics.
He then added: "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different - it's not really relevant."
Harry's fans have often speculated about the meaning of the song over recent years but the pop star previously remained tight-lipped about the real inspiration for the record.
When the fan theory about the song's meaning was put to him in 2019, Styles replied: "Is that what it's about?"
He hasn't released an album since 'Fine Line' in 2019, but he's been busily working on new material and is hoping to surprise his fans in the near future.
The singer is "excited" about releasing his next record, after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Though there is nothing surprising about unexpected battery drain issues on iPhone, the cread more
NEW DELHI: Even as the Government has admitted that there are vacancies in Prasar Bharati, there read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi's newborn outlet in Chandigarh has some distinct programming to offer its audienceread more
MUMBAI: Indian Singers Rights Association’s (ISRA) four-year long struggle to protect its membersread more
MUMBAI: Gwalior FM station Radio Chaska has planned a special initiative for 'Raksha Bandhanread more
MUMBAI: Independent musician Charan launched his latest music video 'Akela', featuring actor Rohit Roy, comedian Munawar Faruqui, and model Benafsha...read more
MUMBAI: Ushering in the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the devotional single ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’...read more
MUMBAI: Indepedent singer-songwriter Arnav Maggo unveiled his latest English music video 'Look At Me Now' Talking about his new single, Arnav said, "...read more
MUMBAI: Are Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers cooking up a collab? Fans are hungry for answers. Nick Jonas coyly addressed the speculation in a...read more
MUMBAI: British singer-actor and former One Direction band member Harry Styles has revealed the real meaning behind his song 'Watermelon Sugar'. The...read more