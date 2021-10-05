Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ by Jubin Nautiyal!

MUMBAI: Ushering in the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the devotional single ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the track is full of praise for Goddess Durga and the protection and blessings she brings.

Directed by Lovesh Nagar, this Mata Bhajan reflects the divinity of the devotional song, keeping with the current times.

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “It’s always an honour to lend my vocals to a devotional song because these are timeless and always hold a special place in your heart. Everyone shares an unbreakable bond with their mother and this song is also an ode to all the mothers out there and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Adds T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “We at T-Series always try to strike a balance between our commercial music and those in the traditional and devotional space. ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ is a beautiful, melodious track that’s perfect for the Navratri season.”

Gulshan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The devotional track by Jubin Nautiyal is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.