News |  05 Oct 2021 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman enters 'dark' territory with docu-feature on Burari deaths

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman says creating music for a docu-feature was an 'unexplored' space for him until now, as he has composed the music for Netflix's upcoming 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'.

The docu-feature traces the mystery behind Delhi's infamous Burari deaths, where 11 members across three generations of a family were found dead under strange circumstances in their house in Delhi.

Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the original score of the docu-series is composed and produced by Rahman.

Rahman said, "Collaborating with Leena Yadav ji on House Of Secrets was a unique experience for me. Since the docu-series concerns a sensitive, complex issue, it required a distinct, nuanced musical approach -- enigmatic yet gripping. I am glad to have worked on such a project, which so far has been unexplored territory for me."

Leena, earlier known for making films like 'Shabd', 'Parched', 'Rajma Chawal' - shares her experience of working with the iconic music director.

She said, "A.R. Rahman coming on board to design the score of the series was like an endorsement to the relevance and urgency of exploring this case. Working with Rahman Sir on 'House of secrets' has been an extremely enriching experience for me as a filmmaker. It's such a joy when you find a collaboration that not only elevates the storytelling but also teaches you many lessons along the way."

"I think the music that Rahman Sir scored has given the series not just a mood, but also an enormous emotional depth. I find it very difficult to be articulate about music - it's emotional, a feeling. And yet he would understand and translate it into stirring soundscapes. Having a great artiste like him leave his footprints on our telling of this complex case has been an honour," Leena further added.

Releasing on October 8, 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' shows different stages of the investigation, bringing forth striking and unexpected revelations.

(Source: IANS)

