Nick Jonas reacts to rumours of Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers collaboration

MUMBAI: Are Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers cooking up a collab? Fans are hungry for answers.

Nick Jonas coyly addressed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, Sept. 30. The clip showed him playing with the green screen flip effect until it landed on a screenshot from DeuxMoi, an Instagram account that shares rumors about celebrities. "Collab," it read. "Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift."

"This effect is cool," Nick wrote underneath the video. "Also…what's this collab rumor all about? For the record…here for it."

So how did the theories get started? Earlier that day, Taylor moved up the release date of her re-recorded Red album from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12. As eagle-eyed fans pointed out, Nov. 12 just so happens to be National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day.

Coincidence? Maybe. But Taylor, who is the queen of Easter eggs, also commented on another one of Nick's recent TikToks with a pizza emoji and the word "iconic." The video showed him eating a slice of pizza with her hit "ME!" playing in the background.

The clip was in response to a follower's comment about the editing of another one of Nick's TikToks, which showed him talking about preshow food with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The video was filled with glitches. You know who else recently posted a TikTok with glitches? Taylor. Followers pointed back to this clip she shared two weeks ago that showed herself painting her nails red and listening to "Wildest Dreams," giving a wink at the end of the video.

"You set a date in November with Red," words across the screen read, "but then someone mentions 1989."