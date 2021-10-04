For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Oct 2021 13:33

Britney says she has 'a lot of healing to do' after dad's suspension as conservator

MUMBAI: Britney Spears may be in celebration mode following the removal of her father as the conservator of her estate after a period of 13 years, but the singer says it will take time before she fully recovers from the battle, reports Billboard.com.

On October 2, two days after a judge suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star's personal life and finances for over a decade, Britney shared an uplifting message on social media about the next chapter of her life.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do."

Britney captioned an upward view of a large tree on Instagram.

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return."

On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that Jamie Spears needed to give up his role as conservator.

The decision came months after the 39-year-old singer pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings.

Britney has been actively celebrating the decision on social media, recently sharing photos from a tropical vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari.

On September 30, she took to Instagram to share a series of posts, including videos and photos of her topless or fully nude on her beach vacation.

"A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating," Britney captioned a video set to Prince and the New Power Generation's sexy 1991 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Cream'.

In the clip, she's on a boat with Asghari surrounded by the turquoise water and then on a private beach wearing nothing but her bikini bottoms.

(Source: IANS)

Britney Spears music Singer
