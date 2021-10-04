'Bigg Boss 15': Umar Riaz remembers Sidharth Shukla as 'strong personality, character'

MUMBAI: Model-rapper Azim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is currently seen as a contestant in the 15th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Before entering the house, he remembered late TV star Sidharth Shukla, whom Umar called a astrong personality and character.
Umar met Sidharth during 'Bigg Boss 13' as his brother Asim was a contestant too in that edition. He recalled meeting the late actor during the family special edition and in the finale.
Umar, who is a surgeon by profession, talked about Sidharth to IANS, he said: "I would remember him as a very strong guy, personality and strong character. The guy had been in the industry for a very long time."
"(He was) A gentleman when he came in (Bigg Boss 13) with strong views and maturity. He had his aura. So, obviously I will remember him like this and when I met him in the finale a He was a humble guy as well," he added.
Umar is one of the 15 contestants in the controversial reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Colors channel.
(Source: IANS)
