Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval bring in the shaadi season with a peppy track, Tera Naam releasing soon!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval are names synonymous with all things music. Music lovers have time and again had the chance to hear their favourite singers croon to melodious music with soulful lyrics, individually. It was not long ago that the dynamic duo joined hands for the popular numbers, Tere Naal and Is Qadar which made it's way to the top music charts across the globe. By popular demand, the two singers have collaborated once again under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for another track titled, Tera Naam which is sure to hit all the right notes.

Tera Naam is a beautiful upbeat romantic number set against the concept of a bride and groom's courtship before getting married. The song which was shot in the traditional yet picturesque location of Rajasthan traces the beautiful phase of a girl and boy deeply in love. The sparkling chemistry between Tulsi and Darshan, a vibrant video with stunning outfits and a melodic tune will transport you down the memory lane back to your courtship phase, a love story that every girl and boy dreams of.

Speaking on affectionate yet peppy track Tulsi Kumar says,

"Tera Naam is a beautiful melody that will definitely resonate with all listeners and will make it’s way to the top in wedding playlists. It’s always amazing working alongside Darshan Raval as we share similar musical sensibilities and a great rapport as friends. When we saw the final outcome and immense love of fans for our previous collaborations, Tere Naal and Is Qadar, we knew that the two of us should surely come together for more great music and thus, Tera Naam was conceptualised. We can't wait for our fans' reaction to this amazing, vibrant and upbeat romantic song!"

"Tera Naam is the third time Tulsi and I are joining hands and the track has turned out to be simply fabulous. Bhushan Kumar has given us the perfect opportunity to reverberate off one and another's energy and talent thereby helping us create a beautiful melody. The song is based on a bride and groom's courtship period prior to their wedding and it's definitely going to be a wedding anthem!" says Darshan Raval.

Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval have lent their voices to Tera Naam with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the video is directed by Navjit Buttar and features Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval. Stay tuned for more!