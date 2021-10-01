Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi are back with fun song "Daru Hor Piyade"

MUMBAI: After releasing “Bajre Da Sitta” with 35M views, singer Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi join hands again for a fun song “Daru Hor Piyade” along with Harjas Harjaayi under Sony Music India.
“Daru Hor Piyade” is about friends having a good time together. The song was sung, written and composed by Deep Kalsi.
Working together for the second time, Rashmeet still feels different as it’s a fresh start of a project but then again, Deep and her have been working together for a long time, so it’s always smooth and they understand each other’s vibe.
“’Daru Hor Piyade’ was Deep’s idea”. Deep was at a party with his friends and he saw a girl asking for more booze ‘ki mainu daru hor chaydi hai’. So, this song is actually dedicated to that girl and all other party people.
Watch here:
The one thing that kept the singers going through this pandemic was music. It took them through their feelings and taste, “it’s just my days are incomplete without music. So, music is the one that keeps me going”, Rashmeet adds.
Rashmeet also released a new song “Oceana” which is quite a hit and trending. It has already got 5M+ views. “’Oceana’ has been an amazing ride from day 1. I got the vibe since I first heard the beat and as we started working on the project, it turned out to be a magical one. Thanks to my Co-artists as well Gurbax and Deep Kalsi”, said Rashmeet. Currently, she is working on another EP and a couple of collaborations.
Watch here:
MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more
JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more
The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani is in India, all set to perform her trending Sinhalese song 'Manike Mage Hithe' live at different venues...read more
MUMBAI: Ross From Friends—AKA British producer Felix Clary Weatherall releases "Love Divide", the second single to be taken from the artist’s...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval are names synonymous with all things music. Music lovers have time and again had the chance to hear their...read more
MUMBAI: Rap rock band band Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in seven years titled 'Dad Vibes'. The band made the announcement on its...read more
MUMBAI: Dubai-bred and Brooklyn-based singer and composer Shilpa Ananth releases a brand new song ‘Fear’ that showcases her signature style of...read more