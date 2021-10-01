For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2021 17:30 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi are back with fun song "Daru Hor Piyade"

MUMBAI: After releasing “Bajre Da Sitta” with 35M views, singer Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi join hands again for a fun song “Daru Hor Piyade” along with Harjas Harjaayi under Sony Music India.

“Daru Hor Piyade” is about friends having a good time together. The song was sung, written and composed by Deep Kalsi.

Working together for the second time, Rashmeet still feels different as it’s a fresh start of a project but then again, Deep and her have been working together for a long time, so it’s always smooth and they understand each other’s vibe.

“’Daru Hor Piyade’ was Deep’s idea”. Deep was at a party with his friends and he saw a girl asking for more booze ‘ki mainu daru hor chaydi hai’. So, this song is actually dedicated to that girl and all other party people.

Watch here:

The one thing that kept the singers going through this pandemic was music. It took them through their feelings and taste, “it’s just my days are incomplete without music. So, music is the one that keeps me going”, Rashmeet adds.

Rashmeet also released a new song “Oceana” which is quite a hit and trending. It has already got 5M+ views. “’Oceana’ has been an amazing ride from day 1. I got the vibe since I first heard the beat and as we started working on the project, it turned out to be a magical one. Thanks to my Co-artists as well Gurbax and Deep Kalsi”, said Rashmeet. Currently, she is working on another EP and a couple of collaborations.

Watch here:

Tags
Singer Rashmeet Kaur Deep Kalsi Harjas Harjaayi Sony Music India Daru Hor Piyade
