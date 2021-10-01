For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2021

Nigam brothers come together for Sukriti, Prakriti's track 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: Actor-brothers Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam will be seen on screen for the first time in singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar's new track 'Majnu'.

'Majnu' is about a feisty and quirky take on modern-day love from both girls' and boys' perspective, sung by Sukriti-Prakriti with MellowD. The song is composed and co-written by MellowD and The Rish.

Excited about their first music video together, Siddharth and Abhishek said in a joint statement: "'Majnu' is a perfect party song, especially the hook steps as you are bound to get addicted to it! It is our first music video together and, we had an amazing time shooting with Sukriti-Prakriti. The song has a completely modern vibe with urban beats making it an absolute millennial favourite."

The foot-tapping number released on Thursday.

Talking about their latest release, Sukriti and Prakriti stated: "We love getting fun-filled songs to our audiences. 'Majnu' is another enjoyable song with two pair of siblings coming together for the first time in a music video. Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam have undoubtedly taken the video to the next level ! MellowD and The Rish have beautifully composed and written the song and it's always been a wonderful experience working with the entire team. The song is out now on VYRL Originals, and we hope to receive as much love as we did for our previous releases."

(Source: IANS)

