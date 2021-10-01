MTV 'Unacademy Unwind' showcases beauty of folk fusion music

MUMBAI: Music director Rochak Kohli who became popular with his debut composition, ‘Paani Da Rang or given compositions like ‘Lae Dooba from ‘Aiyaary, will be performing some renditions using folk fusion along with singers Monali Thakur, Harshdeep Kaur and Asees Kaur. This will be seen in ‘Unacademy Unwind with MTV.
He owes his inclination to folk music to his grandmother, who introduced him to maestros like Surinder Kaur, Asa Singh Mastana, Reshma etc. Rochak fuses modern sounds and arrangements to the melodies of folk and re-imagines the evergreen song, ‘Lambi Judaai' originally sung by Reshma with Monali Thakur.
By using a blend of elements from the Punjabi folk song ‘Madhaniya', Rochak and Harshdeep's redefined ‘Dilbaro'
Rochak also introduced his original composition ‘Raatan' on Unacademy Unwind with MTV. This was composed around 5 years back and it is sung by Asees Kaur.
Rochak reveals that the song defines the essence of longing. He has given a Sufi touch to the music.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more
JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more
The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: Lorde was recognized at Variety's Power of Women event for her efforts on behalf of 350 Aotearoa, an organization "whose commitment to ending...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is up, up and away after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate in an L.A. court on Wednesday,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has introduced actress Rituparna Sengupta as a singer on the occasion of Durga Puja. He recently recorded a...read more
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is back in a peppy music video 'Mil Mahiya' that was released Thursday. The actress is featured dancing in a different avatar...read more
MUMBAI: Rap rock band band Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in seven years titled 'Dad Vibes'. The band made the announcement on its...read more