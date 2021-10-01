For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2021

MTV 'Unacademy Unwind' showcases beauty of folk fusion music

MUMBAI: Music director Rochak Kohli who became popular with his debut composition, ‘Paani Da Rang or given compositions like ‘Lae Dooba from ‘Aiyaary, will be performing some renditions using folk fusion along with singers Monali Thakur, Harshdeep Kaur and Asees Kaur. This will be seen in ‘Unacademy Unwind with MTV.

He owes his inclination to folk music to his grandmother, who introduced him to maestros like Surinder Kaur, Asa Singh Mastana, Reshma etc. Rochak fuses modern sounds and arrangements to the melodies of folk and re-imagines the evergreen song, ‘Lambi Judaai' originally sung by Reshma with Monali Thakur.

By using a blend of elements from the Punjabi folk song ‘Madhaniya', Rochak and Harshdeep's redefined ‘Dilbaro'

Rochak also introduced his original composition ‘Raatan' on Unacademy Unwind with MTV. This was composed around 5 years back and it is sung by Asees Kaur.

Rochak reveals that the song defines the essence of longing. He has given a Sufi touch to the music.

(Source: IANS)

music director Rochak Kohli Paani Da Rang Lae Dooba Aiyaary
