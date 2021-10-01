Limp Bizkit releases lyric video of 'Dad Vibes', first in 7 years

MUMBAI: Rap rock band band Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in seven years titled 'Dad Vibes'. The band made the announcement on its Instagram page along with the song's lyric video.
In the bouncy rap-rock anthem about fierce fathers that was released via a lyric video, singer Fred Durst sports his new signature hipster carpool daddy look, reports Billboard.com.
"Check out your dad with the swag on the floor/ Momma gonna brag when I walk in the door/ Y'all ain't ever seen a guerrilla in the mist/ Walk the line so fine with a blindfold," Durst raps over the band's signature mix of booming beats and squealing guitar.
"Hot dad ridin' in on a rhino/Got the roll-under-wrap with the dad vibes/ Now everybody bounce with the franchise," he continues before the bass drops and the chorus comes around.
"Can't live with 'em/ Can't live without 'em/ New kid back on the block with a R.I.P./ Dad got the sag in the back with the drip/ Come and get a sip/ La-Di-Da," he raps on the refrain.
Limp Bizkit is an American rap rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, comprising Fred Durst, John Otto, Sam Rivers, Wes Borland and DJ Lethal.
Formed in 1994, Limp Bizkit became popular playing in the Jacksonville underground music scene in the late 1990s. The band's debut album, 'Three Dollar Bill, Y'all' released in 1997.
The band achieved mainstream success with its albums 'Significant Other', 'Chocolate Starfish' and 'The Hot Dog Flavored Water', although this success was marred by a series of controversies surrounding its performances at Woodstock '99 and at the 2001 Big Day Out festival.
The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, sold 40 million records worldwide, and won several awards.
(Source: IANS)
