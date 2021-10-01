For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Oct 2021 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears 'on Cloud 9' in first post after father's suspension as conservator

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is up, up and away after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate in an L.A. court on Wednesday, as she posted a video of herself flying a plane for the very first time and writing that she's "on cloud 9."

Britney will no longer have to deal with her father handling her business affairs. An L.A. judge granted her petition to suspend him from his role as conservator of her estate immediately, finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interests, reports Billboard.com.

"On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!!" Spears captioned two flying videos and one blurry photo of palm trees. "Geez I was scared!!!," she wrote on her Instagram.

The second part of the caption has fans scratching their heads, with Spears cryptically writing along with a ship emoji, "Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!" While fans are pretty certain JL is in reference to Jamie Lynn Spears, they're not sure what Britney is trying to tell her little sister.

In Jamie Lynn's most recent Instagram post, she used a similar phrase in her caption, writing of her daughter's softball championship, "Fun weekend with this amazing group of girls took home the [ship]. Thanks for having us."

(Source: IANS)

Britney Spear Jamie Spears Cloud 9 music
