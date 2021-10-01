For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Oct 2021 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Bappi Lahiri records song with Rituparna Sengupta for Durga Puja

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has introduced actress Rituparna Sengupta as a singer on the occasion of Durga Puja. He recently recorded a duet with her titled 'Phoolmati', a popular song with a folk tune.

"Rituparna has established herself as a great actress, now her fans will see a new side of her as a singer. She has sung the song beautifully," says Bappi.

Rituparna Sengupta is known for her works in Bengali and Hindi cinema. From essaying the widow in Aparna Sen's 'Paromitar Ek Din' to playing the role of a prostitute in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Mondo Meyer Upakhyan', Sengupta has done diverse kinds of roles.

She also talks about her passion for singing and adds: "I love to sing. I have always had a knack for singing. I have sung Tagore songs in some movies but never recorded a wonderful unique piece like this on a tune given by Bappi Da. When Bappi Da came up with the song to record with me, I knew it's the best opportunity for me to discover the singer in me."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
composer Bappi Lahiri Singer Rahul Bose and Rituparna Sengupta
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2021

Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi are back with fun song "Daru Hor Piyade"

MUMBAI: After releasing “Bajre Da Sitta” with 35M views, singer Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi join hands again for a fun song “Daru Hor Piyade” along with Harjas Harjaayi under Sony Music India.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2021

Lorde lauds 'Golden Microphone' for amplifying her voice to fight climate change

MUMBAI: Lorde was recognized at Variety's Power of Women event for her efforts on behalf of 350 Aotearoa, an organization "whose commitment to ending fossil fuel-driven projects back home is truly inspiring,", reports Variety.com

read more
News | 01 Oct 2021

Shakira attacked by wild boars in Barcelona park

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Shakira says she was the victim of a random attack by a pair of wild boars while walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son, reports BBC.com.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2021

New York-based contemporary musician & composer Shubh Saran releases first single ‘postradition’ off new album, inglish

MUMBAI: New York-based contemporary musician and composer Shubh Saran will release his second full-length album – fourth overall release – titled inglish on October 29.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2021

Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval collaborate for new wedding song 'Tera Naam'

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar has collaborated with Darshan Raval for a new song 'Tera Naam' that keeps the vibe of the wedding season in mind.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM, Hungama Artist Aloud tie up to launch 'The Blue Mic' for indie music

MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more

News
Warner Music and JetSynthesys ink exclusive strategic partnership

JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more

News
IPRS to commence License Liya Kya Campaign

The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sonakshi Sinha decodes her latest music video 'Mil Mahiya'

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is back in a peppy music video 'Mil Mahiya' that was released Thursday. The actress is featured dancing in a different avatar...read more

2
Limp Bizkit releases lyric video of 'Dad Vibes', first in 7 years

MUMBAI: Rap rock band band Limp Bizkit has released their first new song in seven years titled 'Dad Vibes'. The band made the announcement on its...read more

3
'Manike Mage Hithe' first Sri Lankan song to go global: Yohani

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani is in India, all set to perform her trending Sinhalese song 'Manike Mage Hithe' live at different venues...read more

4
Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi are back with fun song "Daru Hor Piyade"

MUMBAI: After releasing “Bajre Da Sitta” with 35M views, singer Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi join hands again for a fun song “Daru Hor Piyade” along...read more

5
Ross From Friends shares euphoric new single "Love Divide"

MUMBAI: Ross From Friends—AKA British producer Felix Clary Weatherall releases "Love Divide", the second single to be taken from the artist’s...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games