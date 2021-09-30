For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Sep 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Sonakshi Sinha decodes her latest music video 'Mil Mahiya'

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha is back in a peppy music video 'Mil Mahiya' that was released Thursday. The actress is featured dancing in a different avatar dressed in a hip-hop bomber jacket and a glamorous look in the music video sung by Raashi Sood.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sonakshi shared her enthusiasm for being part of the music video 'Mil Mahiya'.

She expressed she was looking forward to being a part of a music video for a long time. "I was looking at doing a music video because it's been the longest time since I have actually featured in one. And a long time since I have been featured in a film song that has the typical singing and dancing style that I am associated with," said Sonakshi, who was last seen in the film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

She continued, "So when Big Bang Music approached me and made me hear a few songs, 'Mil Mahiya' is what I selected because it just got me grooving to it instantly. It's the kind of song that I would love to listen to just by myself or with my friends or at a party. It's got that groove to it, it's got that vibe, young, cool, fresh feeling to it."

"Shooting the video was super fun. Amith Krishnan directed and Enjoy Enjami shot it. I love that the music video is so new age and so vivid, visually so appealing that I knew he'll do a fantastic job with this one and it was exactly that. It was a party on set and we had a blast shooting it," she added.

The 'Dabangg' actress shared the first impression of the song when she heard it for the first time.

She said, "I really really started grooving to it my foot started tapping. I started dancing I was like I have to do this and not only me, everyone who was present in the room along with me who heard the song really liked it. It's a great mix of some nice and different, new stuff which I wanted to explore myself and Raashi who sung it so beautifully!"

Sonakshi is seen in two different looks in the video, "There are two very distinct looks in the video and we wanted difference - we wanted one athleisure look and one super glam look."

She continued, "My stylist Mohit Rai put together these very distinct looks - one is a bomber jacket with joggers, really cool jhumkas (earrings) and one is super glam sequin pantsuits so I had a blast being in both looks. It's very important to me to be comfortable in what I am wearing so I can perform well and which is what happened, so yeah very happy," concluded Sonakshi.

'Mil Mahiya' is released on Big Bang Music's YouTube channel.

(Source: IANS)

