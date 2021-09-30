Singer-actress Amika Shail gears up for 'Intention'

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-actress Amika Shail has completed shooting for the first schedule of the web film titled 'Intention'. As the actress is finding her space on OTT, she says such platforms are giving a chance to tell stories that are otherwise non-conventional and do not get visibility in mainstream feature films.

Talking about the film Amika said, "This film is an edge of the seat thriller that will keep the viewers hooked as to what may happen at the very next moment. The story is very fresh, and it's about three friends who have been contracted for theft - but end up getting trapped in the house they entered to rob, and get murdered one by one. I am sure that the viewers are going to enjoy every moment of it."

The actress who was last seen in Alt Balaji's show 'Hai Taubba: Chapter 3' essaying a pivotal role said, "The best part of the OTT boom is that non-conventional stories are getting a great platform to be showcased. The audiences are also getting to see something different from the run of the mill stories which were often seen in Bollywood. I hope that this new age of cinema will be here to stay even after the pandemic gets over," said Amika as she signed off for the moment."

The web film 'Intention' also features Ali Asgar, Rahul Dev, Brahma Mishra, and Ruslaan Mumtaa, among others.

(Source: IANS)