Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks ago.

This is the Punjabi artist's first album, and not only did it land as the number one album on Spotify in India. Listeners in other countries aren't far behind, with songs from the album being streamed in the UK, Canada, Greece, Mexico, New Zealand, and Malaysia, among other countries. B.T.F.U. also featured in the top 5 album releases chart globally on the platform. Since release, songs from the album have been featured in and on the covers of two of the biggest Punjabi playlists (among others) on Spotify - New Music Punjabi and Punjabi 101 - giving the new album a huge boost.

"My fans have shown faith in the hard work I put into my new album. I am stoked to see how insanely well Bacthafu*up is doing on Spotify - my listeners grew by 2x in a span of 24 hours after the album release, and the love is pouring in from across the world. Even though I've been in Canada for a while now, I have a deep connection with India, and to see that the highest numbers of listeners for my music are from Ludhiana, makes me feel so proud", said Aujla.

Spotify has worked with the artist since its launch in India in 2019. In August this year, the artist also featured on the Spotify billboard in Toronto, Canada for two days. The release of Karan Aujla's new album has brought new listeners to Spotify, notably, fans of the artist, whose first stream was one of the tracks from B.T.F.U.