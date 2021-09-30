For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Sep 2021 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks ago.

This is the Punjabi artist's first album, and not only did it land as the number one album on Spotify in India. Listeners in other countries aren't far behind, with songs from the album being streamed in the UK, Canada, Greece, Mexico, New Zealand, and Malaysia, among other countries. B.T.F.U. also featured in the top 5 album releases chart globally on the platform. Since release, songs from the album have been featured in and on the covers of two of the biggest Punjabi playlists (among others) on Spotify - New Music Punjabi and Punjabi 101 - giving the new album a huge boost.

"My fans have shown faith in the hard work I put into my new album. I am stoked to see how insanely well Bacthafu*up is doing on Spotify - my listeners grew by 2x in a span of 24 hours after the album release, and the love is pouring in from across the world. Even though I've been in Canada for a while now, I have a deep connection with India, and to see that the highest numbers of listeners for my music are from Ludhiana, makes me feel so proud", said Aujla.

Spotify has worked with the artist since its launch in India in 2019. In August this year, the artist also featured on the Spotify billboard in Toronto, Canada for two days. The release of Karan Aujla's new album has brought new listeners to Spotify, notably, fans of the artist, whose first stream was one of the tracks from B.T.F.U.

Tags
Karan Aujla music Songs
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2021

Sachin-Jigar sing a different tune with 'Nahi Jaana'

MUMBAI: For noted music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, it is very important to keep on creating independent music in the present time.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Urvashi Rautela and Mohamad Ramadan are all set the have the first concert after Pandemic

MUMBAI: Bollywood's youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is all set to pour her heart out for her fans as she will be performing in a Concert for her successful song "Versace Baby" opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Indian vocalist and composer Shilpa Ananth releases new avant-pop single, ‘Fear’

MUMBAI: Dubai-bred and Brooklyn-based singer and composer Shilpa Ananth releases a brand new song ‘Fear’ that showcases her signature style of melding Indian melodies with R’nB, funk, and a touch of pop.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2021

Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes splits after welcoming baby boy Jason King

MUMBAI: Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2021

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie seen a lot of time together

MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out? According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM, Hungama Artist Aloud tie up to launch 'The Blue Mic' for indie music

MUMBAI: One of the countrys leading radio networks, BIG FM, has joined hands with the premier talread more

News
Warner Music and JetSynthesys ink exclusive strategic partnership

JetSynthesys also announces an investment of INR 200 crores in the Indian entertainment sector over...read more

News
IPRS to commence License Liya Kya Campaign

The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sachin-Jigar sing a different tune with 'Nahi Jaana'

MUMBAI: For noted music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, it is very important to keep on creating independent music in the present time. Expressing the...read more

2
Katy Perry: Motherhood was my first experience of 'unconditional love'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who welcomed her daughter Daisy with fiancee Orlando Bloom last year, says parenthood has given her a new perspective on...read more

3
Ahmed Meeran still struggles with notes while singing or recording

MUMBAI: Digital Content Creator and singer Ahmed Meeran who recently made his playback singing debut with a solo performance in the Tamil Web series...read more

4
Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks...read more

5
Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes splits after welcoming baby boy Jason King

MUMBAI: Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games