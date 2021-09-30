For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Sep 2021 17:08

Katy Perry: Motherhood was my first experience of 'unconditional love'

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who welcomed her daughter Daisy with fiancee Orlando Bloom last year, says parenthood has given her a new perspective on life.

Perry told Variety: "I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child - like my life and my art always feels playful - so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s.

She added: "And they still want to hang and find you the most fun adult in the room. That is just the biggest gift in the world."

The 'Roar' hitmaker also said that she has been playing lots of classic tunes to her daughter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if Daisy liked music, Perry said: "Yeah, she loves music, but I'm pretty specific with it. We are on a Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers kick right now. I play lots of old soul, lots of Supremes, lots of 'shake shake shake Senora.' We go into different moods."

She continued: "We went to my gym the other day, and they were playing current pop music, and I was like, "Oh my God, this is the first time you've heard current music!"

Perry is set to perform a Las Vegas residency and believes it will have many positives for both her music career and life as a mother.

She said: "It's such a great gig. I'm doing 40 shows a year. I'm able to see my baby. I get to take her to school. I'm also going to be able to do a lot of other things.

"It's not the world tour, which I will go on eventually again, but it's great. I've actually never played on a stage that is the same stage, so I think that there's going to be a lot of technical advantages."

(Source: IANS)

