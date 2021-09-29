For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Sep 2021 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie seen a lot of time together

MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out?

According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.

Angelina Jolie, who is still working out the final details of her divorce from Brad Pitt, has been spotted a number of times with singer.

While neither party has confirmed a romantic relationship, it’s hard to imagine what else they could be discussing over dinner. Perhaps The Weeknd is looking to get into the business of starring in Oscar-bait films but that seems like a bit of a stretch. There is always option C, which is that one of Jolie’s six children is a big Weeknd fan and she’s trying to get a private performance out of him. Either way, the world awaits the dawn of a potential new couple to take some media attention away from Bennifer 2.0.

