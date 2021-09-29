The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie seen a lot of time together

MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out?
According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.
Angelina Jolie, who is still working out the final details of her divorce from Brad Pitt, has been spotted a number of times with singer.
While neither party has confirmed a romantic relationship, it’s hard to imagine what else they could be discussing over dinner. Perhaps The Weeknd is looking to get into the business of starring in Oscar-bait films but that seems like a bit of a stretch. There is always option C, which is that one of Jolie’s six children is a big Weeknd fan and she’s trying to get a private performance out of him. Either way, the world awaits the dawn of a potential new couple to take some media attention away from Bennifer 2.0.
The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out? According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a...read more
MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song. The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a...read more
MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years...read more
MUMBAI: Soon after her big win on the global radio arena as the first ever/youngest Indian solo artist to hit top spots on global radio charts, Kiara...read more