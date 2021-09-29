Don Toliver album 'Life of a Don' to release on Oct 8

MUMBAI: Don Toliver proudly lives the 'Life of a Don' and is embracing it as the title of his upcoming sophomore album which is out next week, reports Billboard.com.
'Life of a Don' will be released on October 8 via Atlantic Records and Cactus Jack Records.
Toliver made the announcement on Tuesday on his Instagram page. "LIFE OF A DON 10/8 Pre Save Now!!," he wrote.
The 'Lemonade' hitmaker announced the project with a saucy minute-long trailer soundtracked by his unreleased track titled 'Xscape'.
Toliver previously released singles 'What You Need' and 'Drugs N Hella Melodies', featuring Kali Uchis, ahead of the album, which were treated with two interconnected Nabil Elderkin-directed music videos shot in Medellìn, Colombia.
In August, the 'No Idea' singer linked up with Justin Bieber and Skrillex on the single 'Don't Go'.
'Life of a Don' is the follow-up project to his 2020 debut studio album 'Heaven or Hell', which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. He and the remainder of the Cactus Jack Records crew, including label boss Travis Scott, Scott's DJ Chase B, Sheck Wes and Luxury Tax, topped the all-genre albums tally at the very beginning of 2020 with their collaborative project Jackboys.
The 27-year-old artiste is currently living the 'Life of a Don' on the road during his tour, which will wrap in Los Angeles on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium. He's also slated to perform at three upcoming music festivals, Scott's Astroworld in their Houston hometown on November 5, Day N Vegas on November 14 and Rolling Loud LA on December 12.
Caleb Zackery Toliver known professionally as Don Toliver is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He released his first major-label mixtape, 'Donny Womack', in August 2018. He is known for his singles 'No Idea' and 'After Party', from his debut studio album, 'Heaven or Hell' in 2020,
His August 2018 feature on fellow rapper and label-boss Travis Scott's song 'Can't Say', from his third studio album, 'Astroworld'. In August 2020, he was featured alongside Nav on the song 'Lemonade' by Internet Money and Gunna.
(Source: IANS)
