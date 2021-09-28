Sumit Sethi says 'I am amazed by the response that I have been receiving for my Song Jai Dev 2.0'.

MUMBAI: Recently Sumit Sethi's music single Jai Dev 2.0 was released along with Nooran Sisters and the song is really been appreciated by the audience. The song has already created a mark for itself in the minds of the audience.

Not only the audience but few renowned personalities from the B-town couldn't stop themself from appreciating Sumit Sethi's song Jai Dev 2.0

"It was really a great feeling when renowned personalities from Bollywood, Punjabi fraternity called me and appreciated me for my song, They were really proud of the efforts and the dedication that we as the entire team had put into the song. And being from the same music fraternity it is really great when your talent, your art gets acknowledge. I was really happy when they gave me honest reviews for my song, I am really amazed by the response that I am receiving for my song, I never knew that my first ever music single will be loved so much" exclaims Sumit Sethi

Indeed Jai Dev 2.0 has been one of those most loved Ganpati songs anyone could ever jam on.

Talking about the work front Sumit Sethi has been in the industry for a very long and he is one of the finest performers and best Dj in the country he is well known for his DJing and remixing songs. He has given many hits to Bollywood like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Programmer- Roy), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Hangover (Kick), Singham Theme (Singham Returns), Sumit Sethi has also worked with popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas and many more, after the success of the first track of Punjabi Project, 'Neher Waale Pul', which featured Sona Mohapatra. He did the background score for the movie 'Accidental Prime Minister'.He is also known as the First Indian to have a Punjabi song in the Indian version of transporter refilled 'Gadi Ha Mashook Jatt Di".

For this talented performer, there are many more interesting projects in the pipeline stay tuned for the upcoming updates.