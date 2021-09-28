For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Sep 2021 19:31 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Badshah flaunts his culinary skills on 'Star vs Food Season 2'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will be showcasing an unknown avatar of himself in the popular show "Star vs Food Season 2". While Badshah is known for his catchy rap and singing skills, he will now be seen flaunting his culinary talents.

Badshah would be seen cooking 'Amritsari Chole Hummus' and 'Cheese Kulcha' along with 'Jalebi Rabdi Espuma' under the supervision of Delhi-based Chef Rajesh Sharma in the show this week.

Sharing his thoughts on the overall experience, Badshah said: "I think I have prepared this food from my heart. It was great fun, from cooking the food to serving it to eating it and whatever I learnt from the chef, this entire kitchen vibe has been very therapeutic for me. These moments are priceless."

While Badshah will be seen cooking the food, 'Paani Paani' singer Aastha Gill and a few of his friends will be seen indulging in the delectable items prepared by the rapper!

"Star vs Food Season 2" streams on discovery+.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper Badshah Star vs Food Season 2
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2021

Rapper Baby Keem adds new tracks to his released 'The Melodic Blue' album

MUMBAI: Rapper Baby Keem has decided to update his newly released album 'The Melodic Blue'. Keem added the previously released tracks 'Hooligan' and 'No Sense' to his debut studio album, reports Complex.com.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Jeezy, Jeannie Mai expecting their first baby

MUMBAI: Rapper Jeezy's wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant with their first baby together. The TV host Mai showed off her baby bump during the season eight premiere of 'The Real' on Monday, reports Complex.com.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2021

Divine's Gully Gang signs Goa rapper Tsumyoki for maiden EP 'Way Too Messy'

MUMBAI: Divine's Gully Gang Entertainment has signed Goa rapper Tsumyoki for his maiden EP 'Way Too Messy'. The collaborative piece also features Goa's MC Kidd Mange (Daniel Sequiera) and has five tracks 'Way Too Messy', 'All Black Trap Trap 2', 'Pao Wala', 'No Games' and 'Commentz'.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Amit Trivedi, Ajay- Atul, Badshah and Tanshk Bagchi to perform from Mumbai at the Global citizen Live's worldwide broadcast on September 25, 2021, in partnership with Wizcraft

MUMBAI: International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, has revealed the line-up of performers who will appear as part of the Mumbai moment in Global Citizen Live: Amit Trivedi, Ajay – Atul, Badshah featuring Aastha Gill & Tanishk Bagchi Ft.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Badshah to appear on 'Zee Comedy Show' as special guest

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will share some interesting anecdotes and spicy comments as he appears as a special guest this weekend on 'Zee Comedy Show'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPRS to commence License Liya Kya Campaign

The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

top# 5 articles

1
Chart-topping singing whiz Kiara Chettri returns with an uptempo bluesy pop track about Falling out of love

MUMBAI: Soon after her big win on the global radio arena as the first ever/youngest Indian solo artist to hit top spots on global radio charts, Kiara...read more

2
'Touch It' singer Kidi takes inspiration from Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Usher

MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song. The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a...read more

3
Sumit Sethi says 'I am amazed by the response that I have been receiving for my Song Jai Dev 2.0'.

MUMBAI: Recently Sumit Sethi's music single Jai Dev 2.0 was released along with Nooran Sisters and the song is really been appreciated by the...read more

4
Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

MUMBAI: Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years...read more

5
Groove to the beats of Madhubanti Bagchi’s latest party track 'Barbaadiyan'

MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games