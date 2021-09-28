Musical Collaboration between CHINGARI and PELLET DRUM PRODUCTION

MUMBAI: The stakes have been raised high for Chingari, India’s trendy short-video sharing platform, with its latest collaboration with Pellet Drum Production (PDP), talent acquisition & broadcasting platform by K2 Group. This partnership will be a giant step for the partners to intensify their market position and leverage their chances of getting visibility & reaching out to a larger audience.

This barter deal will complement each other as PDP’s upcoming musical content will be supported by Chingari's branding. The short-video sharing platform will be promoting the PDP’s songs, content & forthcoming releases to ensure maximum reach. They, in turn, will get varied musical content for their users.

“Pellet Drum Productions consists of a driven & passionate team of audio, video and music professionals committed to bringing forth innovation in music that elevates spirits and enriches people’s souls. Mohit Bansal, Co-founder, K2 Group India, reveals, "Our collaboration with Chingari, one of the fastest-growing Indian short video platforms, will help us both to explore new opportunities & areas to foster the growth of the Indian entertainment industry."

K2 Group India, PDP’s parent company, is one of India’s premium talent acquisition & broadcasting platforms. It offers aspiring singing talent a global platform to be heard, seen & known. PDP has brought out nine hit songs to date, the first song 'Bholenath’ getting over 150 million views. Other projects have crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. Their YouTube channel has more than half a million subscribers.

For Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App, this partnership offer a new dimension to offer additional musical creativity for its users. “As India’s leading short-video sharing platform, we feel the need to push ourselves to provide quality melodic options for our users. Brand Chingari has built that reputation in offering quality with quantity. That is the reason for this latest tie-up with Pellet Drum Productions.”

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App, shares the same emotions. "We always are on the lookout for partners who match our idea of being high on creativity. Every partnership has become successful as we found associates who understood Chingari and also shared the same ethics. Pellet Drum Productions has, in a short period, managed to raise the bar in India's musical segment with talents that they have discovered. We are sure this collaboration will be fruitful for everyone involved.”

As India's leader in the short-videos sharing platform arena, Chingari has been at the forefront of maximising its game and offering the latest options of downloading & uploading videos, chatting with friends, interacting with new people, sharing content, browsing through the feed. It has allowed Chingari to become the No.1 option amongst the younger & diverse crowds in India & abroad.

This latest collaboration between Chingari & Pellet Drum Production will be an opportunity for both partners to capitalise on each-others expansion to reach newer users & talents.

Chingari won the award for ‘The Most Popular Social Media App’ at the recently held ‘Times Business Awards 2021’. This prestigious honour has been a major motivation to shape our onward journey to continue surprising users with the finest in entertainment, technology & innovation.