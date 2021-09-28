For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Sep 2021 11:18 |  By RnMTeam

Jerro reveals the final lead single from his debut album, coming home

MUMBAI: Following his most recent release of the melodic gem ‘Lost For Words’ featuring Panama, Belgian producer Jerro inches closer to the release of his debut album with the fourth and final single, ‘Subtleties’. The rising talent’s latest offering gives listeners a final look into what’s in store in his forthcoming LP, slated for release on October 1st. ‘Subtleties’ is available now on all streaming platforms via This Never Happened.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: JERRO ‘SUBTLETIES’ [THIS NEVER HAPPENED]

Jerro’s newest single starts off with a tantalizing cinematic build-up. ‘Subtleties’ slowly unfolds into a massively melodic and hypnotizing soundscape, rife with layered instrumentation from beginning-to-end. Serving as the fourth lead single, ‘Subtleties’ rounds out Jerro’s debut album rollout, and takes listeners into the entrancing, downtempo world of the highly anticipated LP, Coming Home. The rapturous progression of the track captivates listeners and serves as another showcasing of Jerro’s masterful sound design. ‘Subtleties’ is an awe-inspiring, final look into Jerro’s debut album, and primes fans for its impeccable, highly dynamic sound.

Jerro has spent the last couple of years crafting his masterful style of melodic house and downtempo electronic music. His talent and ability to craft poignant records continues to expand his global fanbase since his debut on the scene. His first two breakout EP’s ‘The Fool’ and ‘Pantheon’ gained him millions of streams across platforms and positioned him for a sharp trajectory in the dance music space. Since then, Jero has received ongoing support from tastemaker labels such as Anjunadeep, This Never Happened. and Future Classic while he commands over half a million monthly Spotify listeners.

Finalizing his debut album rollout, Jerro is set to showcase his musical prowess in the release of Coming Home this fall. To cement this pivotal moment in his career, Jerro will embark on a 19-date Coming Home Tour in early 2022 with stops in LA, NYC, Denver, and more. With his transmissible melodies and versatility in the world of downtempo, the prolific talent has carved his path for success ahead of the release of his first full-length album.

JERRO 'COMING HOME' TOUR DATES

1/20/22 - Denver, Colorado - Bar Standard
1/21/22 - Los Angeles, California - Sound
1/22/22 - San Francisco, California - Audio
1/27/22 - Seattle, Washington - Q
1/28/22 - Portland Oregon - 45 East
1/29/22 - Tempe, Arizona - Shady Park
2/03/22 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Commonwealth
2/04/22 - Santa Barbara, California - EOS Lounge
2/05/22 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Soundwell
2/11/22 - Washington, DC - Soundcheck
2/12/22 - Brooklyn, New York - Quantum
2/18/22 - Toronto, Ontario - Velvet Underground
2/19/22 - Montreal, Quebec - Newspeak
2/25/22 - Chicago, Illinois - Spybar
2/26/22 - Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Moxy
3/04/22 - Dallas, Texas - It’ll Do
3/05/22 - Austin, Texas - The Concourse Project
3/11/22 - Boston, Massachusetts - Bijou
3/12/22 - Atlanta, Georgia - Wish Lounge

Jerro IÆm Coming Home music
