Groove to the beats of Madhubanti Bagchi’s latest party track ‘Barbaadiyan’

MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan’ in the upcoming Bollywood film Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Mohit Raina. Madhubanti has always shown a versatile side of hers singing some of the most soulful songs like ‘Shayad’, ‘Rehne Do Zara’ and ‘Ab Ke Sawan’

She gained popularity in the eastern zone with songs like ‘Egiye De’ and ‘Kichhu Chaini Ami’, for her music and charismatic voice. From a very young age, she followed her passion intensively overcoming every challenge to achieve where she is today. Every piece of music that is sung by her is carefully synthesized, thought over, and played from the heart. She believes in bringing in her personalized twist every time to give the audience a different feel.

With the ‘Barbaadiyan’ track she has showcased a different side of hers with contemporary, youthful music. Singing alongside Sachet Tandon, Nikhita Gandhi, and Sachin- Jigar, her voice proves that she is here to stay.

Speaking about the overall music and her journey Madhubanti Bagchi shares “I have been lucky to work with the best of the industry within a very short time. I feel very grateful that composers like Sachin-Jigar placed their faith in me with Barbaadiyan. I’m working on a lot of amazing songs by some renowned composers. Hopefully, the audience will love and accept those too as they are doing with Barbaadiyan. Looking forward to many more incredible tracks.”