News |  28 Sep 2021 13:07 |  By RnMTeam

Golu Gold and Neelam Giri's Navratri track 'Chunaria Sasaram Ke' released

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Golu Gold and actress Neelam Giri released their devotional track 'Chunaria Sasaram Ke'.

The track has been sung by Golu and features both Golu and Neelam.

The track was released on Monday on the YouTube channel of World Wide Records Bhojpuri ahead of the Navratri festival.

Talking about the track, Golu says: "I have deep faith in goddess Durga. This is the reason that every year I offer some songs at the feet of the mother. I will continue to sing mother's songs even further. At the same time, he prayed to Mata Rani for welfare of all."

Neelam says: "I feel very happy by performing in the songs of Mata Rani, because I have deep faith in Mata Rani. With the beginning of Navratri, this goddess song is going to give new enthusiasm to the devotees."

The song is composed by Arvind Nishad, music by ADR Anand, directed by Sumit Bhardwaj and choreographed by Goldie Jaiswal and Bobby Jackson. Production of the song is headed by Pankaj Soni.

(Source: IANS)

