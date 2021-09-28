For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Sep 2021 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Ekam Bawa's new song Punjabi song 'Adab Jatt's' teaser out, fans can't stop appreciating this talented singer.

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait of his new song called 'Adab Jatt'

The teaser of the song is out and fans couldn't stop themselves from showing love over the teaser of the song.

'I am really happy to announce that finally my new song 'Adab Jatt' is out, I can't wait for all my fans to love my new song as they have always showered their love on all my previous song Adab Jatt is an amazing groovy love song, which depicts a cute love story. It was really an amazing experience while shooting for the song The best part about this song is the catchy beats and the lyrics that will make you fall in love. The teaser is appreciated a lot by everyone and now I can't wait for my fans to watch this song.' exclaims Singer Ekam Bawa.

Ekam Bawa had recently launched his own Music label called 'Ekam Bawa' This singer has many more music albums to offer the fans under his label, he will be announcing soon Ekam Bawa who has always been applauded for his talent in the Punjabi Industry is all set to rule the Bollywood music industry with his melodious voice.

On the work front - Ekam Bawa is all set to rule the Bollywood industry now with his new upcoming singles and his most well-known song 'Lalkare' has crossed over 14 million. He has also composed and sung songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', Lalkare, 4 Din,' Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta', Sardarni, 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar', 'Munda Miss Karda'. He has more projects on the bucket list to offer all his fans which will be announced soon.

Tags
Ekam Bawa Singer music
Related news
News | 28 Sep 2021

Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

MUMBAI: Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years because of her make-up style.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

Golu Gold and Neelam Giri's Navratri track 'Chunaria Sasaram Ke' released

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri singer Golu Gold and actress Neelam Giri released their devotional track 'Chunaria Sasaram Ke'. The track has been sung by Golu and features both Golu and Neelam.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

Doja Cat calls for support in fighting 'devastating hunger crisis'

MUMBAI: Rap star Doja Cat has called on world leaders to fight Africa's "devastating hunger crisis".

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar’s lost song from the 90’s

MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years ago by Lata Mangeshkar, and written by Gulzar, the song is an ode to the musical legend Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday by Vishal Bhardwaj.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

Musical Collaboration between CHINGARI and PELLET DRUM PRODUCTION

MUMBAI: The stakes have been raised high for Chingari, India’s trendy short-video sharing platform, with its latest collaboration with Pellet Drum Production (PDP), talent acquisition & broadcasting platform by K2 Group.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

top# 5 articles

1
Groove to the beats of Madhubanti Bagchi’s latest party track ‘Barbaadiyan’

MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan...read more

2
Shirley Setia's romantic song 'Tere Naal Rehniya' is out now!

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘...read more

3
Ekam Bawa's new song Punjabi song 'Adab Jatt's' teaser out, fans can't stop appreciating this talented singer.

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait...read more

4
Musical Collaboration between CHINGARI and PELLET DRUM PRODUCTION

MUMBAI: The stakes have been raised high for Chingari, India’s trendy short-video sharing platform, with its latest collaboration with Pellet Drum...read more

5
Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar’s lost song from the 90’s

MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games