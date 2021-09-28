Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

MUMBAI: Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years because of her make-up style.
Doja Cat said: "I used to do a giant cat-eye and the kids (in my high school) used to call me Amy Winehouse and other names that they thought were funny but weren't.
"I've been learning how to do this cat eyeliner over the years, and I finally perfected it."
Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, eventually purchased an eyeshadow palette and just "went crazy" with it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The 'Juicy' hitmaker Elle.com: "I had every colour in the rainbow and I went crazy with that. I definitely didn't know how to prime my eyes, so nothing looked that great, but I kept going."
Doja Cat earlier revealed that she's become more restrained on social media since finding fame.
The rapper was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but she shared that she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait...read more
MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘...read more
MUMBAI: The stakes have been raised high for Chingari, India’s trendy short-video sharing platform, with its latest collaboration with Pellet Drum...read more
MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years...read more