For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Sep 2021 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Singing sensations, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are all set to drop their latest track 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the singing sensations and phenomenal music duo are synonymous with great music, an impeccable sense of fashion and style and beauty. There chartbuster song, Levitating - a first for India where the singers had remixed the international superhit track by Dua Lipa garnered immense love and catapulted them to the global list of musicians to watch out for! The magical duo are all set to treat their fans with an all new track titled Majnu and we're on the edge of our seats with this news.

The song is said to be a peppy, foot tapping and vibrant number, in classic Sukriti & Prakriti style, with a tune that will immediately transport you to the sensational and musical decade of the 90s! That’s not all, Majnu has extremely quirky and catchy lyrics and the poster which has just dropped features the stunning twins with their co-actors. The video of the song will feature the gorgeous singing sisters shake a leg to the groovy tunes along with the famed TV celebrities, Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam and it's going to be one to watch out for!

Speaking on the exciting new track, Sukriti Kakar says "Majnu is going to take you music lovers down memory lane with a classic love story of boy woos a girl and a tune which is what ruled the 90s. It was super fun shooting and singing this song because firstly it was with my sister and secondly, the storyline! The song has naach and gaana and the icing on the cake is that it has pyaar too!" Prakriti Kakar quips "The story of the song and the video is pure entertainment and will really resonate with the younger generation. The innocent feeling of first love and the most exciting process of courtship, is definitely something that we women always remember and thus Majnu was inspired. I can't wait for the song to drop and for our fans to see the fun video which Sukriti, Siddharth, Abhishek and I have shot for!"

Majnu, produced by the music label Vyrl and sung by Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar is all set to release on 30th September. Stay tuned for more!

Tags
VYRL Originals music Songs
Related news
News | 27 Sep 2021

Akshat Anand: I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age

MUMBAI: At the recent song launch of Playback singer Salman Ali's new song; the noted artist introduced a new playback singer to one and all. Singer Akshat Anand who was present was seen excited to share the stage with noted singer Salman Ali and music composer Raaj Aashoo.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2021

Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh joins hands again for their new hip hop song ‘4AM’

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, the vivacious voice behind hit numbers like The Breakup Song, Chellamma, Lag Jaa Gale and many more, just released a new track in collaboration with Mickey Singh titled '4AM'.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2021

Shirley Setia’s romantic song ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ is out now!

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2021

Ruhfikra found his peace with latest song 'Khaab Tera'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ruhfikra’s new number “Khaab Tera” is a reminder to anyone who has ever felt lost or dejected, that every dream you have is valid.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2021

Enbee recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic Kinna Sona

MUMBAI: Nikhil Budhraja, popularly known as Enbee, a renowned singer and rapper released his new single titled Kinna Sona on Zee Music today. Kinna Sona originally sung by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been a popular song for years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

top# 5 articles

1
Akshat Anand: I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age

MUMBAI: At the recent song launch of Playback singer Salman Ali's new song; the noted artist introduced a new playback singer to one and all. Singer...read more

2
Singing sensations, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are all set to drop their latest track 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the singing sensations and phenomenal music duo are synonymous with great music, an impeccable sense of fashion...read more

3
Neha Kakkar revealed mother-in-law was fooled by her baby bump in 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, she than revealed that even her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother was fooled...read more

4
Qyuki & WazirX announce “Jammin” NFT drop at All About Music 2021

MUMBAI: Qyuki Digital Media, home to India’s superstar online creators, has announced the release of an exclusive musical NFT collection in memory of...read more

5
Shirley Setia’s romantic song ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ is out now!

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games