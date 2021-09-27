Singing sensations, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are all set to drop their latest track 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the singing sensations and phenomenal music duo are synonymous with great music, an impeccable sense of fashion and style and beauty. There chartbuster song, Levitating - a first for India where the singers had remixed the international superhit track by Dua Lipa garnered immense love and catapulted them to the global list of musicians to watch out for! The magical duo are all set to treat their fans with an all new track titled Majnu and we're on the edge of our seats with this news.

The song is said to be a peppy, foot tapping and vibrant number, in classic Sukriti & Prakriti style, with a tune that will immediately transport you to the sensational and musical decade of the 90s! That’s not all, Majnu has extremely quirky and catchy lyrics and the poster which has just dropped features the stunning twins with their co-actors. The video of the song will feature the gorgeous singing sisters shake a leg to the groovy tunes along with the famed TV celebrities, Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam and it's going to be one to watch out for!

Speaking on the exciting new track, Sukriti Kakar says "Majnu is going to take you music lovers down memory lane with a classic love story of boy woos a girl and a tune which is what ruled the 90s. It was super fun shooting and singing this song because firstly it was with my sister and secondly, the storyline! The song has naach and gaana and the icing on the cake is that it has pyaar too!" Prakriti Kakar quips "The story of the song and the video is pure entertainment and will really resonate with the younger generation. The innocent feeling of first love and the most exciting process of courtship, is definitely something that we women always remember and thus Majnu was inspired. I can't wait for the song to drop and for our fans to see the fun video which Sukriti, Siddharth, Abhishek and I have shot for!"

Majnu, produced by the music label Vyrl and sung by Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar is all set to release on 30th September. Stay tuned for more!