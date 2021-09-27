Neha Kakkar revealed mother-in-law was fooled by her baby bump in 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, she than revealed that even her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother was fooled by her baby bump in Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Host Kapil Sharma said that he, too, was tricked by her Instagram post and sent her a congratulatory message personally, only to be told that it was for a song.
“Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, ‘Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’ Maine kaha, ‘Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai’ (To be honest, when the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar came out and my mother-in-law saw my tummy, she remarked, ‘Isn’t it too soon to be giving us good news?’ I told her, ‘At least you don’t say this, you know everything, you know we just met and got married’),” Neha said.
She added that people jumped to the conclusion that she and Rohanpreet got married in haste because she was already pregnant with their child.
