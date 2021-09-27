For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Sep 2021 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Akshat Anand: I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age

MUMBAI: At the recent song launch of Playback singer Salman Ali's new song; the noted artist introduced a new playback singer to one and all. Singer Akshat Anand who was present was seen excited to share the stage with noted singer Salman Ali and music composer Raaj Aashoo.

The young talent shared that, "I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age. Singing has always been my passion and I look forward to make my place in this field."

Akshat's last song 'Aadatan' was recently released by Zee music which gained popularity among the youth. When asked about his upcoming projects, Akshat says, "A new song composed by noted Lyricist Seepi Jha is in the pipeline and it shall be coming soon in a few weeks."

Akshat Anand Salman Ali music Songs
