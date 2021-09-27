Akshat Anand: I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age

MUMBAI: At the recent song launch of Playback singer Salman Ali's new song; the noted artist introduced a new playback singer to one and all. Singer Akshat Anand who was present was seen excited to share the stage with noted singer Salman Ali and music composer Raaj Aashoo.
The young talent shared that, "I feel fortunate to be a part of this music industry at an early age. Singing has always been my passion and I look forward to make my place in this field."
Akshat's last song 'Aadatan' was recently released by Zee music which gained popularity among the youth. When asked about his upcoming projects, Akshat says, "A new song composed by noted Lyricist Seepi Jha is in the pipeline and it shall be coming soon in a few weeks."
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: At the recent song launch of Playback singer Salman Ali's new song; the noted artist introduced a new playback singer to one and all. Singer...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, she than revealed that even her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother was fooled...read more
MUMBAI: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the singing sensations and phenomenal music duo are synonymous with great music, an impeccable sense of fashion...read more
MUMBAI: Qyuki Digital Media, home to India’s superstar online creators, has announced the release of an exclusive musical NFT collection in memory of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘...read more