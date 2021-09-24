For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Sep 2021 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

Shahshwat Singh's Latest single "Ho Khatam Kabhi Na" marks his first collaboration with hit lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, and music composer Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Ho Khatam Kabhi Na the latest masterpiece song by music composer Ayaz Ismail, marks the first collaboration between hit lyricist, Kunaal Vermaa of the fame of Zoom-Zoom from Radhe, Hasi from Adhuri Kahani, Chale Aana from De De Pyaar, etc and Shashwat Singh of the fame of multiple songs from AR Rahman's 99 Songs, Haan Main Galat from Love Aajkal (2019), Mile Sur from Street Dancer 3D, etc.

The Song is composed, written, sung, and has been completed between 3 continents, as Ayaz is in the USA, Shashwat, and Kunaal in India, and the mastering engineer is from the UK, Donal Whelan the guy who requires no introduction since he has a long association with Bollywood music, as he has worked on some gigantic hit tracks from AR Rahman's Highway, etc.

Ho Khatam Kabhi Na like other songs of Ayaz is a melodious track, we asked him about the song he says "When I had the tune and started to think of the lyrics, I had a lot of discussions with my team and then we decided the way forward, we got Super Hit Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa to write the song, and he has done a fabulous job, I don't think it could have had better words, Then we zeroed in with Shashwat to sing the song, and now once the track is ready I don't think we could have done a better job, I just hope people enjoy the track as much as we enjoyed making it"

While speaking to Shashwat, we asked him what he had to say about the composition of the song, he says "That this is one of the most original songs that he had heard in a long time, the song has a very nice melody, the guitars were beautifully recorded and every movement made sense, and I also got to make some wild improvisations to the track" We also asked about the lyrics of the song he says "The lyrics are very sweet, on point and easy to understand, I think that poetry needs to be easily consumed by the listener's and this is a great example of how it should be done."

Since this song was recorded during the Covid-19 restrictions, the whole song from scratch was recorded and composed during that time, which meant there was no physical presence everyone completed their job from where they were using modern digital technology, which is amazing to see.

Link to the song: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30US8llJmu8

