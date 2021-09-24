For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Sep 2021 14:51 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Ruhfikra found his peace with latest song 'Khaab Tera'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ruhfikra’s new number “Khaab Tera” is a reminder to anyone who has ever felt lost or dejected, that every dream you have is valid.

To know more about it, Radioandmusic got in touch with the singer, “The character name of the girl in the music video 'Pari' is the name of my actual friend who this was made for. The only difference is, in the music video she does live the dream I always wanted her to”.

Check the interview below:

Share us the story behind “Khaab Tera”?

The song 'Khaab Tera' is quite dear to me as I had penned this out for a close friend of mine. She was an amazing dancer who was at her prime when she was asked by her parents to quit the only passion she ever had. She never got an option and eventually was made to bend to the norms of the barbarian society we live in. Being so close to this, I wanted this song to be a reminder to anyone who has ever felt lost or dejected, that every dream you have is valid. That is also the reason why the music video of the song is also a story of a dancer who even with the setbacks in life, never gives up. Even the character name of the girl in the music video 'Pari' is the name of the actual friend who this was made for. The only difference is, in the music video she does live the dream I always wanted her to.

You have written, composed and sang the song, did you justify it?

When I write a song, my main objective is always to make it relatable. I am someone who remembers movies by the songs that were a part of it. Did I justify this song? I am really not sure but atleast after listening to the song, the friend who I wrote this song for is now considering opening a dance school soon. I think I have already found my peace with this song.

Watch here:

Tell us your story in the music industry for more than 5 years.

I started listening to music in English and then used to make Hindi covers of them. Lyrics writing for me is my most favourite part of any song. As an indie artist, it's not easy to find a space where recognition is given so at most parts, you are usually your only sense of validation at the early stages. Knowing what it takes, I only write songs that I feel connected to and hopefully give off a complete emotion that the listener can travel across.

Upcoming projects?

I do have a few songs lined up that are dropping next month. I am just happy creating and as long as there is even one person that it will connect to, I will keep creating.

