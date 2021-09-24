RaOol, Ankit Tiwari, DJ Bravo, Ash King, Nakash Aziz and Ruel Dausan Varindani join forces to make you Hila!

MUMBAI: Bringing you the sound with the biggest Bollywood bounce, “Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila” is 2021's most dhamakedar party anthem that’s guaranteed to make you shake!

There’s something irresistible about party numbers that bring you that modern Bollywood Bounce with a carnival feel. The artists on this one are upping the dhamaka with what could be this year’s grooviest party anthem but will definitely be one to make you Hila!

The song composed by international hip hop star RaOol features cricketer musician DJ Bravo of Champion fame, Bollywood hitmakers Ankit Tiwari and Nakash Aziz, brit singer Ash King and is programmed by Rishi Rich protégé, NaamLess. Uniting five of the industry’s finest and most diverse voices, with an equally eye popping visual by award winning choreographer and director Ruel Dausan Varindan.

The song is written by London based composer and rapper RaOol, alongside lyricists Nitish Bakshi and Justin Mall. Pulling off a song of this nature was a tough feat for the project team. This Project is designed by Sujit Tiwari and brings in heat, sass and peppiness to 2021’s party scene with this smashing new single. He firmly believes that artist collaboration is the future in our music industry and we will see many more coming.

Shooting in 3 continents across the world, Goa, London and Trinidad, Celebrino Records' new number is produced by Shubham Jain, Amandeep Singh Batra and Abhishek Verma who played a pivotal role in making it happen.

RaOol's shoot was in London by award winning DOP Luke Biggins, Bravo’s in Trinidad while Ankit and Ruel shot for the song in Goa after which the video was edited and produced for screen. Adhering to COVID protocols, despite travel and shooting restrictions, the team has put together a truly international looking track which brings together six giants from the music universe.

RaOol says, “I wanted to push myself as a composer to create something that strays from my normal urban sound and make a song that captures that Bollywood feel but do it in my style. I was so honoured to have these powerhouse vocalists love the track and jump on it and my homie Ruel bring my vision to life. Seeing Ruel rock out on the video was the cherry on top! At its core, this is a fun record destined for the dance floor and I’m mad excited to see what the fans think.”

Talking about it, melody king Ankit Tiwari says, “It’s crucial for every artist to diversify. When RaOol played the song I loved it and knew it was such a unique experience for me. It allowed me to explore my range and I had a brilliant time working on it. It’s a fun energetic number and I hope the audience loves it.

Ruel adds, “We had a distinct vision for the song. It needed to capture the fun of the song and pay homage to that vibrant Bollywood feel RaOol created, whilst still representing the street and hip hop culture. We mixed different forms of urban and Bollywood choreography using a lot of sharp colours. I had a lot of fun performing in the video as well! “As the director, his job was twice as hard. “It required coordinating virtually with the teams shooting with RaOol and DJ Bravo. These were all shot on different days but needed to have the same coherence. I knew exactly what I wanted and instructed them accordingly. They all execute the vision to a tee.” he says.

DJ Bravo adds, I’m happy to be a part of a track which I believe will bring so much joy and happiness to the audience!! I remember hearing it for the first time and I said to RaOol I want to be on this track, let's do it! Now it’s time for our fans to enjoy!

Nakash Aziz known as the king of party anthem adds his instantly recognisable charisma and swag to the vibe. He adds, “For us, working together is the biggest joy. You learn so much from artists who are different from your beat. RaOol, Ash King, Dj Bravo, Ankit have all such unique areas of expertise and yet RaOol makes us all fit together so wonderfully. It’s turned out to be such a trendsetter of a number. I am lucky to be working with such great artists and hope we collaborate again soon.”