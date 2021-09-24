For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Sep 2021 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Prithviraj Sukumaran releases first track of Malayalam movie 'Bhramam'

MUMBAI: The first track of Malayalam film 'Bhramam' was released on Wednesday evening and it showed well-known actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his elements, garnering YouTube views in tens of thousands. The song is titled 'Munthiripoovo'.

Directed by Ravi K. Chandran, 'Bhramam' is the Malayalam remake of the 2018 Hindi crime comedy thriller 'Andhadhun', starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

Prithviraj took to social media to announce the release of the track. He wrote: "Presenting to you the first single from the #Bhramam album -- #Munthiripoovo. This one is pure magic!" Jakes Bejoy has composed, arranged and lent his voice to the song. The lyrics have been penned by B.K. Harinarayan.

The video of the song features Prithviraj along with his co-star Raashi Khanna. It provides a sneak peek at the musical journey that fans can hope from this movie when it starts streaming on October 7. To be released on Amazon Prime Video, the film also has Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana and Mamtha Mohandas.

(Source: IANS)

