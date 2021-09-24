For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Sep 2021 11:22 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar turns director for husband Rohanpreet Singh's music video

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar donned the hat of a director for the music video of the track 'Peene Lage Ho'. The song is sung by Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh, who also features in the track alongside actress Jasmin Bhasin.

Thrilled about her debut, Neha Kakkar says: "Although this is my first time directing a music video, I think I've been preparing for it throughout my career as a singer. It felt great to be challenging myself with direction. I have been in front of the camera so far and getting behind it gave me a maker's perspective into video creation. I seek the blessings of my fans who've been super supportive of my projects."

Adding to this, Rohanpreet says: "'Peene Lage Ho' is my first solo song and it's special because it has been made with Neha's vision. I was startled at the comfort with which she got behind the lens. She has yet again inspired me. As a singer, I tried my best to deliver a song that can be heard on repeat. We're excited to bring this one to you."

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss', says Rohanpreet's nervousness was adorable.

Jasmin said, "It felt cute to see Rohanpreet get slightly anxious about featuring in a song with someone other than his wife. Neha and I tried our best to make him comfortable. He has done a fantastic job of rendering Peene Lage Ho. I loved the song when I heard it for the first time and I think it will catch on with the listeners."

Presented by Anshul Garg, the upcoming song is composed by Rajat Nagpal and written by Kirat Gill. 'Peene lage ho' will release on September 28.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Neha Kakkar Peene Lage Ho Rohanpreet Singh Jasmin Bhasin
