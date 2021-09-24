For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Sep 2021 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

'Neha Kakkar learnt 'Kanta Laga' moves in one day'

MUMBAI: Atul Jindal, who has choreographed singers Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar for their latest party number 'Kanta Laga', calls it an amazing experience. He also shared how Neha learnt her moves in just one day!

Talking about working with Neha Kakkar, Atul said: "It was my first time working with Neha and Tony (Kakkar). We actually only met Neha on the set, so I was a bit nervous about teaching her the whole choreography minutes before the take. But she is such a powerful performer, she took it to the next level. I bet after looking at the video, you can't say that she learnt the moves that same day!"

The choreographer also opened up on his long association with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Atul said: "It was amazing! It's always so much fun working with Honey bhai, he is such an incredible artiste and always gives me complete creative freedom."

"After working with him for so many years now, we have a great comfort level, I know what choreography will suit him. His energy and performance makes my choreography look 10X," he added.

Atul also shared why the experience of choreographing for 'Kanta Laga' was "challenging" for him.

"Kanta Laga's choreography was challenging as I had three unique performers with different styles. It was challenging to make something that would complement all three of them as well as something that's catchy for the audiences! I think we managed to create something that's fun, catchy and would make everyone groove along!" he said.

'Kanta Laga' has been written and composed by Tony Kakkar who has also lent his vocals to it along with Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rap lyrics have been written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the song has released under the label of Desi Music Factory.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Atul Jindal Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh Tony Kakkar Neha Kakkar Kanta Laga
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2021

Neha Kakkar turns director for husband Rohanpreet Singh's music video

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar donned the hat of a director for the music video of the track 'Peene Lage Ho'. The song is sung by Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh, who also features in the track alongside actress Jasmin Bhasin.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Ariana Grande was threatened to 'kill' by stalker

MUMBAI: The voice judge Ariana Grande recently revealed that a man, who allegedly pulled a knife on her security guards and got arrested at her home, has been threatening her for months.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Ananya Birla announces her debut album 'Bombay Basement'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla announced her debut album 'Bombay Basement'. Ahead of the full release of the album, Ananya released the music video of the lead track 'When I'm Alone' on Tuesday night.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

MUMBAI: R&B singer and actress Sarah Dash passed away aged 76, according to Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton. "Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," Gusciora wrote on Facebook, reports deadline.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Prithviraj Sukumaran releases first track of Malayalam movie 'Bhramam'

MUMBAI: The first track of Malayalam film 'Bhramam' was released on Wednesday evening and it showed well-known actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his...read more

2
Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV

MUMBAI: 'All About That Bass' hitmaker Meghan Trainor has opened up about her mental health struggles, saying that she suffered her first panic...read more

3
British Indian pop-star Arzutraa all set to shine bright with her third music album.

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India,...read more

4
Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more

5
Shahshwat Singh's Latest single "Ho Khatam Kabhi Na" marks his first collaboration with hit lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, and music composer Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Ho Khatam Kabhi Na the latest masterpiece song by music composer Ayaz Ismail, marks the first collaboration between hit lyricist, Kunaal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games