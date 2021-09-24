Enbee recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's iconic Kinna Sona

MUMBAI: Nikhil Budhraja, popularly known as Enbee, a renowned singer and rapper released his new single titled Kinna Sona on Zee Music today. Kinna Sona originally sung by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been a popular song for years. Enbee's Kinna Sona is a soulful rendition with urban contemporary music.
Kinna Sona team strives to take audiences through an abstract love story of two separated lovers, starring Enbee and Kavya Yadav. The music video is directed by Raahi and Enbee while the lyrics of the song are written by Enbee and Ikka. Sung and composed by Enbee, he also features in the video.
Speaking about the song and the music video, Enbee said, "I have had immense love and respect for Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab’s music and I always wanted to pay homage to him through music. I felt Kinna Sona is the right song for a tribute to the legend. This song is extremely close to my heart and I’m sure it has a strong resonance for many people. While the original is a masterpiece, I have added my elements for the tribute. The music video has shaped up really well. It gives a peek into the isolated mindset of the Artist/Protagonist who while fighting the sneering world lives on with the memory of his muse,"
Talking about his future endeavours, the singer said, “I have few big songs in the pipeline. Most of them were voiced, written and composed all by me. Also, I am working on a few new ideas which I plan to start shooting soon. As for now I am excited to see people's reaction to my version of Kinna Sona."
For the uninitiated, the original was sung by Late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and released way back in 1997 and the video featured Arjun Rampal. The song got popular overnight and gained a ‘cult’ status over time. It has been remixed and remade by several artists and used in mainstream Bollywood films as well.
