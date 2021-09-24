Actor Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma feature in a new music video “Vyaah Wali Jodi” directed by Prince Gupta

MUMBAI: Actors Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma who have entertained us with their acting skill are featuring in a Punjabi music video “Vyaah Wali Jodi”. The video is directed by ace Choreographer and DID fame dancer Prince Gupta and the song is beautifully sung by singer “Jiwan Mann”. The song is shot in the exotic locations of Baroda (Gujarat). The song is about a Punjabi wedding and about this really cute chemistry that the actors share. This is yet another song released by Tans Entertainment headed by Ricky Singh. The song is also sponsored by the Education Centre Of Australia. In the past Tans Entertainment released some wonderful numbers like ‘Tu Hai Zaroori.’ The song was out on 24th September 2021 at 11 am.

Song Link:-

https://youtu.be/Io6jDLuNKyk

Actor Vishal Singh says, I am a Punjabi myself and I always wanted to do something for the Punjabi industry whether a song or a film, so when the song came to me, I really liked it and I thought I should do it. I got really excited when I got to know that Prince is directing this song since the song is very good for a dance so I said yes immediately. And during this process I met Riki and I never thought I would end up being great friends with him. He is one of the sweetest producers I have worked with. But the biggest experience that I had filming this song is that I was going through covid and I had just recovered; after 3-4 days of recovery I had shot for this song and I still remember I thought by the end of the day I’ll die because we were dancing non stop. But then again I think I would like to say that compared to all the songs I have done this is one of my personal favourites and I am really excited for this song to be out, my friends and fans have been asking about it so I am looking forward to seeing the song and I hope everyone likes it. Tanya, she is my family and we have known each other for years. And once you get comfortable with an actress and there is a bonding formed, another level of chemistry is seen. And on top of that she is a brilliant dancer which really helped in this song and I am sure people will love this song, for both of us, for Jivan, who wrote this song, it’s wonderful".

Tanya says : “It was fun shooting for the song as I got to collaborate with Vishal Singh, it’s been years we worked together, and it’s fun when you meet your old crew; also the song itself is so peppy and a perfect wedding number that I enjoyed dancing on it a lot. I’m looking forward to it to be on the trending list as it really has the catchy beats which will force people to dance their heart out”.