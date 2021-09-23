Rajiv Khati's album 'About Time' is about simple things in life; dedicates 'The Last Ride' to our soldiers

MUMBAI: Musician and founder of TashTam Group Rajiv Khati dropped a new album “About Time”, the album includes “Home”, Little Things”, It’s Been a While”, “Lucky”, “Last Ride”, “Breaking Free”, “Don’t Fool Me Now” and “Little Love”.

“About Time” is a concoction of all the emotions the singer went through in the last couple of years. Except for “The Last Ride”, a song he wrote in dedication to our soldiers. The album songs talk about simple things in life; love, jilt, coming to terms with downfall, reassertion and finally resurrection.

Being in the music industry for over 20 years, Rajiv shared an important lesson he learned is that “Never try to be in vogue with music. Just write what comes naturally. Trends come and go, but real music lives on”.

Music has always been a part of him. He has, for a better part of his life, boxed his life in such a way that he always had music, whether learning, practising or performing. “Music is within me now, so wherever I go, it is with me”.

Founder of the TashTam Group of Companies, Rajiv said, “We do architecture and interior design, music studio, apparel, MMA studios, tournaments and photography and videography. It is all my passions put together under one room. Right now, I run four companies simultaneously, TashTam Studio, TashTam Event, The Big Bang Studio, White Balance and The Combat Lab, all these have smaller ancillaries under them”.

Talking about his future endeavours, Rajiv is taking Combat Lab to at least 5 states in the next two years. And also working on taking his album to the people through live gigs. They are already doing interior design for some corporations and residences, besides building residential and farm houses. They will be hosting India's biggest grappling tournament in February 2022. Stay Tuned!

Listen to the songs below: