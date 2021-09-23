For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Sep 2021 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

Lil Nas X: 'Sent 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj, she didn't reply'

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X revealed he had sent the 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj to get her on his recent album 'Montero'. However, she did not reply to him, reports Complex.com.

Following the release of his debut studio album, 'Montero', Lil Nas X took to Twitter to interact with his fans and answer some lingering questions surrounding the album.

Among the questions, X was asked which song he sent to Nicki Minaj that he asked her to get on for the album. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper revealed he sent a track to Nicki, but she didn't get back to him. He now reveals that the aforementioned song was 'Industry Baby' featuring Jack Harlow.

When asked why no black male rappers are on the album, Lil Nas X also revealed that Ski Mask the Slump God was almost on the album, but he couldn't finish his verse by the time the album needed to be turned in. The track features Doja Cat.

Later on in the day, he also revealed that the reason he hasn't popped up on more features for other artistes is that he wants the moment to feel special when he does.

His debut studio album, 'Montero' was released on September 17, 2021.

American rapper and singer-songwriter Montero Lamar Hill is known by his stage name Lil Nas X.

He rose to prominence with the release of his country rap single 'Old Town Road', which first achieved viral popularity in early 2019 before climbing music charts internationally and becoming diamond certified by November of that same year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lil Nas X Industry Baby song Nicki Minaj MONTERO
Related news
News | 20 Sep 2021

Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's next song, Mehendi, featuring Gurfateh Pirazda’s teaser is now out !

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s next song titled Mehendi featuring Gurfateh Pirzada has just dropped its first teaser! The new Navratri theme song is penned by Priya Saraiya, composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, and rendered by Dhvani and Vishal Dadlani.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj not invited to White House: Official

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed to have been invited to discuss her concerns with the US government. However, White House officials have refuted her claims on the invite.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Did you know? Donal Bisht's recent song Kinni Vaari was shot in one go?

MUMBAI: Actress Donal Bisht, who has been on a spree to experiment newer things with several web shows, films yet to release, the actress recently starred in a music video titled 'Kinni Vaari' along with actor Abhishek Bajaj.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj tweets Keke, Tamar, Brandy to assist with her new song

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj has been getting back in the booth, recording new material and she's asking some A-list R&B singers to join her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
T.I. unveils new song after sexual assault case dismissed

MUMBAI: T.I. has unveiled a new song after his sexual assault case was dismissed. The new track 'F--- Em' comes after news broke that neither the...read more

2
Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more

3
Rajiv Khati's album 'About Time' is about simple things in life; dedicates 'The Last Ride' to our soldiers

MUMBAI: Musician and founder of TashTam Group Rajiv Khati dropped a new album “About Time”, the album includes “Home”, Little Things”, It’s Been a...read more

4
Prasad Sashte teams up with Pritam for 'Brahmastra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked on films like 'Chhichhore', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Rustom', 'Kalank', is the music...read more

5
British Indian pop-star Arzutraa all set to shine bright with her third music album.

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games