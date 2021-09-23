For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Sep 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy!

MUMBAI: Yes you heard us right! Someone actually refused to kiss the stunning Mouni Roy.

A little birdy tells us that Jubin Nautiyal who teams up with the actress for his next single 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai ', refused to lock lips with Mouni while filming the qawali party song.

Rumour mills have it that while everyone has been raving about the chemistry between the two and calling them the newest jodi in town, all may not be well between them.

Though Jubin and Mouni seem to share a great camaraderie offscreen and sizzling chemistry onscreen, we wonder what actually happened between the two?

Games