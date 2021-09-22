Shirley Setia is out with a sweet love story in her latest track 'Tere Naal Rehniya'!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ a love song that the Gen-Z crowd will relate to.

The Koi Vi Nahi team returns to take audiences through a sweet love story of young love, starring Shirley and Gurnazar, the music video directed by Robby Singh. Music by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, with lyrics by Gurnazar, ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’.

Says Shirley Setia, “Tere Naal Rehniya is a song extremely close to my heart and I’m sure it’s something everyone will relate to. We've made this with a lot of love and I truly hope audiences enjoy it.”

Shirley Setia’s ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ will be out on the 25th September.