Shai's new pop song ‘Read Your Mind’ by Onstage Rekords deep dives into the frailties of romance and relationships

MUMBAI: Can there be enough said about love? Singer-songwriter Shai aka Shayaan Oshidaar’s upcoming pop number Read Your Mind is all set to drop online September 21 by Onstage Rekords. The independent label that backs indie music and artists from all over the country has been on the forefront backing independent musicians ever since their concept. The label has previously released Bewajah by Digvijay Singh Parihar, Mahiya by Vinayak Bahl and Shobhit Agarwal and Gone So Long - Shanay Shah.

Shai’s new peppy love ballad is written by her along with Rupinn Pahwa, Ryan Bickley and produced by Fridolin Walcher. Known for her songs like Next to You, Jump and Level, the musician takes a detour with the current track which sees her in a different light altogether. The pop song Read Your Mind delves into the frailties of a relationship that is devoid of communication and eventually turns toxic. It's not surprising that the truth only emerges during conflict. Decoding how the relationship remains a mystery, Shai’s words are poignant and her music has immense depth.

Discussing how the song was created, she walks us through the journey. “We wrote this song almost 3 years ago before lockdown was a thing,” she starts off, before adding, “We worked on it together in a session in London and originally had it down to pitch. After listening to it over a few months I resonated with it more and more and knew it had to be for my project. I then got in touch with Rupinn and asked him if he'd be down to collaborate on it and get a Hinglish vibe going. After just a few hours working on it we were buzzing and it came even more to life.”

Rupinn, Shai’s co-writer has to his credit written the hit party number Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding.