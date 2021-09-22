Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture.

In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some of the hardest times in her life. She weathered many a storm in nearly all areas of her life. Not only has she struggled with issues regarding her health, but those problems gradually began to affect her mental health as well. She explains in a new interview with Giving Back Generation, that having Lupus has a direct impact on her weight, which isn't particularly easy since she lives such a public lifestyle.

According to the 27-year-old, having Lupus, high blood pressure and taking medications has contributed to frequent fluctuations in her weight for various reasons. "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explains. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."

Selena Gomez out in Los Angeles for lunch pic.twitter.com/6bkbwxOnVx — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceNews) September 19, 2021

Selena Gomez is fat and ugly now — Barnabas (@khazarmilker) July 6, 2021

Just saw a man call Selena Gomez fat pic.twitter.com/EmCHM7VqP2 — Gina (@vageenah) October 24, 2020

Despite all the bad comments, some of her true ideal fans came into her rescue.

not people body shaming selena gomez again all over my tl... this is getting very weird. she looks happy and healthy and that's all what matters. she is flawless and so does her body. — a. (@SLAYLLENA) September 20, 2021

People calling Selena Gomez fat when she looks like this is honestly the most embarrassing shit ever the fact that society have made people believe this is "big" is the saddest thing ever. Praying for y'all. She's healthy, happy and gorgeous pic.twitter.com/bhKKgTxmhL — lottie (@lottie_kejsers) September 21, 2021

If i hear someone ever say Selena gomez is fat again i promise you i will find them and kick their asses!!!!!! — (@_freddiesboobs_) March 20, 2018

I get people don't like Selena Gomez but what we ain't gonna do is call her fat. She has Lupus which can cause you to gain some weight everywhere. Please think before you judge — If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power out 24 Hrs!! (@DangerMcCann43) September 21, 2021