For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Sep 2021 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture.

In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some of the hardest times in her life. She weathered many a storm in nearly all areas of her life. Not only has she struggled with issues regarding her health, but those problems gradually began to affect her mental health as well. She explains in a new interview with Giving Back Generation, that having Lupus has a direct impact on her weight, which isn't particularly easy since she lives such a public lifestyle.

According to the 27-year-old, having Lupus, high blood pressure and taking medications has contributed to frequent fluctuations in her weight for various reasons. "It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she explains. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."

Despite all the bad comments, some of her true ideal fans came into her rescue.

Tags
Selena Gomez music Singer Twitter
Related news
News | 22 Sep 2021

Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, ‘Hindustani Way’, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter is preparing for the launch of her new album.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Shirley Setia is out with a sweet love story in her latest track 'Tere Naal Rehniya'!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ a love song that the Gen-Z crowd will relate to.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Rapper Tsumyoki releases new EP 'Way Too Messy' under Gully Gang Entertainment

MUMBAI: Goa-based rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer Tsumyoki dropped his maiden EP “Way Too Messy” along with Kidd Mange under DIVINE’s Gully Gang Entertainment.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

British Indian pop-star Arzutraa all set to shine bright with her third music album.

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Dubai.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Pop stars BTS speak about green challenges at UNGA

MUMBAI: K-pop band BTS brought their message for the environment to the global stage on Monday at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, reports Billboard.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more

2
Britney Spears returns to Instagram after 6 days of deactivation, 'couldn't stay away'

MUMBAI: Britney Spears recactivated her Instagram. Her 'little break' from Instagram has officially come to an end. The recently engaged singer...read more

3
Ritviz and Nucleya to launch Baaraat at India's first nationwide album launch party on Sept 25

MUMBAI: After announcing one of the biggest collaborations of 2021 - the eight-track album Baaraat - Ritviz and Nucleya have come up with yet...read more

4
Shawn Mendes announces 'Wonder: The World Tour'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes announced his world tour in support of his latest album 'Wonder'. The pop-star took to social media and made the announcement...read more

5
Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games