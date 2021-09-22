Ritviz and Nucleya to launch Baaraat at India's first nationwide album launch party on Sept 25

MUMBAI: After announcing one of the biggest collaborations of 2021 - the eight-track album Baaraat - Ritviz and Nucleya have come up with yet another bonanza for fans - India’s first nationwide album launch party on September 25 that will be streamed across 6 cities at 27 locations.

The launch party at antiSOCIAL in Mumbai – presented in partnership with Johnnie Walker – will be streamed across all Social outlets in India including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Chandigarh. The limited capacity event is also the first-ever Ritviz x Nucleya show.

“We have received immense love and support from our fans and audience so far, and I am super excited for the Baaraat album launch party, which is also our first live show together” says Ritviz.

“Baaraat is the result of a very naturally organic desire for both of us to create something together, and this show will see us translating that into a live performance, which is incredibly exciting!” says Nucleya, before adding, “We've pulled out all the stops to make this a really memorable launch and we really hope all of our baaraatis enjoy the show.”

With three singles already out and five yet-to-be released, Baaraat, a much-awaited collaboration between two of India’s most popular and distinctive artists, has already surprised and pleased fans with its vivacity and the effortless chemistry between Ritviz and Nucleya.

This album is where Ritviz’s classical music-tinged stories meet Nucleya’s penchant for different sounds. It’s a peek into their personalities, their musical sensibilities and their life. Encompassing the gamut of emotions and stages of a riotous celebration, Baaraat is a whimsical sonic exploration by Ritviz and Nucleya, and capricious in its ability to sound nostalgic and modern at the same time.

“I think given that this album is a collaborative process, with both Ritviz and I having our own sounds and styles, the fact that the by-product is quirky and different, is a happy result,” says Nucleya of the reception that Baaraat has received so far. “Of course, it has been a conscious effort to find a middle ground and to see how this blend works best, but there is always an element of surprise and discovery! As musicians, we want to do things differently with every song we do, and to deliver to our audiences, and Baaraat is no different,” he adds.

Ritviz echoes Nucleya’s words, underlining the fact that Baaraat is output of the two having fun in the studio. “All of the songs from Baaraat have come about very unexpectedly,” the ‘Liggi’ and ‘Sage’ hitmaker says. “Udyan and I just jam in the studio, have fun, like we always do. That’s why I love making music with Udyan because it doesn’t feel like we are making music. We are having fun and the output of that is the music. We do push each other, but it all feels effortless because of our chemistry and friendship, and it has been like that from day one,” he adds.

Upcoming singles from Baaraat includes the first-ever collaboration between three of independent music’s biggest stars – ‘Naina’ ft DIVINE by Ritviz x Nucleya.